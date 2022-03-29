Pignatelli bill seeks to make assisted living facilities an option for families that do not want a nursing home

BOSTON — A bill that would authorize “common sense” services such as insulin injections in assisted living facilities would help to lessen the burden on the nursing home system, policymakers say.

A temporary provision in a spending bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in February allows for nurses in assisted living facilities to provide essential services to residents until July 15 or until the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency, whichever comes first.

A proposal by state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, and state Sen. Patricia Jehlen, a Somerville Democrat who co-chairs the elder affairs committee, would make this temporary approval permanent. Their bill, which the elder affairs committee reported favorably in February, seeks to make assisted living facilities an option for families that do not want to send a loved one to a nursing home.

“We spend a lot of money on home care, which we should do, but if it gets to a point where the home is not good enough, but a nursing home is not needed, why can’t we use common sense in assisted living?” Pignatelli said.

The proposal “came to me with a personal experience with my parents who since passed away about three years ago,” Pignatelli said. His family would inject insulin for their late father, longtime Lenox Select Board Chairman John J. Pignatelli, because the state did not authorize nurses in assisted living facilities to do so, even though nurses are trained to perform such services.

“It got to the point where both my parents said they weren’t ready for a nursing home, nor did we want to put them into a nursing home,” Pignatelli said. “We all talk in government about the quality of life and home health care as well as keeping people home as long as possible. So, we thought seriously about assisted living: What do we do so that our siblings can get back to being the family instead of the caretakers. And I don’t mean that negatively, but let us become a family in our parents’ last few years.”

Yet, Pignatelli found in his research that he and his family would either have to continue to give his parents their injections, or they would have to pay anywhere from $80 to $165 per injection provided by an authorized nurse.

“It became a financial burden for older folks,” he said. “There is no reason that this couldn’t enhance the quality of life, let families be the families and get their parents the proper care needed.”

Brian Doherty, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Assisted Living Association, said that the bill refers to “common sense health services” because nurses working in assisted living facilities are already licensed to provide those services, and “these are some of the most basic among those services that they can provide.”

“It is a reasonable change that would directly impact the lives of older adults,” Doherty said.

For residents who need services such as insulin shots, the change would allow a nurse “to provide the basic services that they need to be able to stay at their residence and not have to move out prematurely due to concerns about increasing costs,” Doherty said.

He referenced a University of Massachusetts Boston report that “found that for some residents, having the nurse to give injections in assisted living led to better health outcomes,” Doherty said, adding that the timing of insulin injections are crucial relative to meal times.

The only option that Berkshire County residents without a family network have to provide basic and essential services is to put their loved one into a nursing home. Some states do allow nurses looking at assisted living residences to give injectables.

“In Massachusetts, we like to think we’re the leader for so many things until we find out we are not the leader," Pignatelli said. "We are not a leader when it comes to that aspect of health care, and I think we need to try and address it.”

The bill has support in the assisted living industry. The executive director at Rosewood Homestyle Assisted Living in Pittsfield, for instance, backs the idea. If the bill passed, it would help older adults remain in assisted living facilities, Chris Chojnowski said.

“I think it would help residents a lot because otherwise, they would have to pay for these services,” Chojnowski said.