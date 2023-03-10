Massachusetts SNAP recipients will soon be able to pay for their groceries with the tap of their phone

Massachusetts residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will get a chance to test drive a new mobile payment initiative.

The Commonwealth, along with Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri and Oklahoma, is participating in a new pilot program that would allow people receiving SNAP benefits to pay for their groceries with a tap of their phones, tablets, or smart watches instead of their physical SNAP card.

The pilot program is expected to roll out within the next two years, according to an announcement by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

It’s a move that could impact the way 18 percent of Berkshire County residents shop for food every week. The latest state data shows that 14,352 households receive SNAP benefits in Berkshire County.

Retailers and SNAP households will get a choice whether or not to participate in the pilot. SNAP shoppers can continue to use their physical benefits card during the course of the pilot and stores will have the option of adopting the new technology that will be required to make the contactless payment available to SNAP recipients.

More than 5,000 retailers accept SNAP benefits in Massachusetts.

The results of Massachusetts' and the other participating states pilot program will help the federal government decide whether to roll out mobile payment to SNAP recipients throughout the nation.

Governor Maura Healey issued a statement saying the pilot demonstrates the state’s position as “leader in technology innovation” and aligns with her administration’s commitment to equity.

“Allowing households to buy groceries using SNAP benefits through their mobile device not only creates a more dignified and secure checkout experience, but also provides low-income families access to the same purchasing technologies as other customers,” Healey’s statement read.

SNAP recipients are currently issued a physical card, similar to a debit card, that holds their monthly benefit dollars. The card, while shaped like a typical credit or debit card, is easily identifiable as a benefits card.

In the USDA’s call for state volunteers to embark on the pilot program, the department said the hope is that the mobile pay options would help “reduce stigma at the point of purchase.” With mobile pay, the method of payment isn’t identified when customers checkout so customers wouldn’t be identified as SNAP recipients as easily.

The mobile pay option is also seen as more secure than payment by card which can be susceptible to card skimming and other scams.

“Digital wallets are changing the way we pay for everything, including groceries,” Stacy Dean, USDA deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition, and consumer services said in a press release. “We want to ensure SNAP leverages the latest technology to improve access to benefits, reduce fraud, and provide a better overall experience for the families we serve.”