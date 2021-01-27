Many Berkshire residents woke on Wednesday to a new burst of snow — and some school delays and cancellations — after Tuesday's dumping.
Lenox Public Schools, which returned to hybrid learning last week, canceled classes Wednesday and MCLA will have a delayed opening with classes beginning at 10 a.m.
Gabriel Abbot Memorial School in the town of Florida, along with Berkshire Montessori in Lenox Dale, are both closed. Hancock Elementary school is operating on a two-hour delay.
The city of Pittsfield received 5 inches of snow as of 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. Totals are still rolling in, but Savoy took the prize with 7 inches, followed by Clarkburg with 6 inches. Lanesborough reported 5 inches, followed by Lenox and Williamstown with 4 inches, and Sheffield saw 3 inches.
The snow has slowed down, but it won't come to an end until later this afternoon, said Joe Villani, senior meteorologist for the weather service.
"A little bit of snow is coming in this morning from the capital district, roughly another half inch to an inch," Villani said. "We may see some scattered showers to give another dusting this afternoon."
A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m., due to the additional snow expected in the area and slippery road conditions for Wednesday's morning commute.
Snow emergencies remain in effect in Pittsfield, Adams and North Adams.