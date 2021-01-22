Travel could become treacherous Friday afternoon in Berkshire County as snow squalls move through the area.
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. has issued a hazardous weather advisory for the county. The greatest chances for heavy snow and gusty winds are between 3 and 6 p.m. Motorists are advised to use extra caution when traveling.
"Snow squalls can cause brief white-out conditions & a quick inch of snow on roads, resulting in hazarding driving conditions," the weather service tweeted. "Be weather aware and prepare for rapidly changing conditions if driving."
Snow squalls are possible on Friday as an Arctic cold front crosses the region. Snow squalls can cause brief white-out conditions & a quick inch of snow on roads, resulting in hazarding driving conditions. Be weather aware and prepare for rapidly changing conditions if driving. pic.twitter.com/E08J8weGLb— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) January 22, 2021
The snow will be followed up Saturday with frigid temperatures after a blast of Arctic air moves into the area. Highs are only expected to reach 20 degrees in Pittsfield, with lows of around 6 degrees. Wind chills values could fall as low as minus 13.