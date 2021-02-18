A potential storm that weakened off the mid-Atlantic coast is expected to drop only 2 to 4 inches of snow over Berkshire County, according to the National Weather Service. The winter weather advisory extends until 4 p.m. Friday.
The higher amount is likely in South County, with only minimal snowfall in North Berkshire. Still slippery roads are expected during the Friday morning commute.
Light to moderate snow, with possible sleet and freezing rain, is expected in central and eastern Massachusetts.
“Our snow and ice crews are closely watching the weather forecast and planning upcoming deployments of plows and other equipment in response to this storm,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We encourage anyone who will be traveling over the next few days to check roadway conditions and weather forecasts before getting behind the wheel, and exercise safe driving behavior at all times including reducing speeds and giving plenty of space to plows and other vehicles.”
Pittsfield and Adams have declared snow emergencies that will impact where residents are allowed to park amid the storm.
The snow emergency takes effect in Pittsfield as at 7 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect for 48 hours, giving the city time to plow and treat roads after the storm lets up, the city said in a press release.
Pittsfield residents should park off street if possible, but if they can't, they must follow the city’s new alternate-side parking regulations. All other parking rules remain in effect.
Residents may park their vehicles on the even numbered side of the street from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Friday, and on the odd numbered side of the street from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.
Parking is not allowed in municipal lots from midnight to 7 a.m. without a permit.
In Adams, a snow emergency starts at midnight Thursday and will remain in effect for 24 hours, according to another press release.
During that time, on-street parking is prohibited, and residents may not park their vehicles in any municipal lots to allow for cleanup.
Violating the winter storm rules could result in a ticket or tow. The town reminded residents that they're responsible for clearing snow and ice from sidewalks that border their property within a day of the storm.
The town also asked businesses and residents to dig out nearby fire hydrants.
Looking ahead, the Arctic air mass that has gripped most of the country will ease, allowing milder temperatures in the Berkshires and elsewhere by the middle of next week.