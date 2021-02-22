Feb. 22 forecast

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Berkshire County. 

 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GRAPHIC

Berkshire County could get up to 4 inches of snow Monday as a storm moves through the area. 

A winter weather advisory will take effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. Travel could become difficult later in the day, with snowfall rates approaching 1 to 1.5 inches per hour in the afternoon. 

For more information, visit weather.gov/aly/

