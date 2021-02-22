Berkshire County could get up to 4 inches of snow Monday as a storm moves through the area.
A winter weather advisory will take effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. Travel could become difficult later in the day, with snowfall rates approaching 1 to 1.5 inches per hour in the afternoon.
Snow will occur today with a brief period of moderate to possibly heavy snow this afternoon in the winter weather advisories areas with the snow tapering off during the evening commute. #nywx #ctwx #mawx #vtwx pic.twitter.com/0DafU4OjVy— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) February 22, 2021
For more information, visit weather.gov/aly/