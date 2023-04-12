Sandisfield solar fire was not the first for Tesla systems. It also wasn't the only solar fire to strike in the last week

SANDISFIELD — When a solar panel fire burned a hole through a resident’s roof Monday morning, it wasn't an isolated incident.

Solar panels ignited at homes in Plainville and Falmouth on Saturday, and atop a big-box chain store in Roxbury, N.J., last week in what one news report called a “50-Foot blaze.”

While the panels were not all made by the same company, the manufacturer of the panel that caught fire in Sandisfield — Tesla — is embroiled in a number of lawsuits over similar incidents.

Tesla also ran into trouble with Walmart after panels sparked fires at seven stores.

No one is officially tracking solar fires From 2002 and 2022, the Office of the State Fire Marshal received 16 reports of solar fires reported by local fire departments

In most of those, information about the manufacturer was not available or not provided, but neither Tesla nor SolarCity were among them

Boston25 News found there have been at least 15 residential fires in Massachusetts linked to rooftop solar installations between 2017 and 2019

And it appears rooftop solar fires in general might happen more often than we know — no one is officially keeping track.

The U.S. government says these solar fires are a “growing concern,” given there are more than 2 million home solar installations in the U.S. A German study, however, says these fires tend to be rare.

A whistleblower who contacted the Eagle on Tuesday after reading about the Sandisfield fire suggests that such fires might be more widespread.

Steven Henkes, a former Tesla quality engineer, is well known for his claim that Tesla knew about a problem due to a defect with the electrical connectors and suppressed information about the fire risk while quietly remediating systems.

His reporting of the problem sparked a federal probe. He was fired in 2019, and he and Tesla are suing each other.

The company did not respond to an email seeking comment.

But when they do happen, firefighters fret.

“They’re very dangerous to deal with,” Sandisfield Fire Chief Ralph Morrison said Monday at the scene of the fire at the home of Nicholas and Megan Smigel off Route 8. The rooftop panels continued to reignite while firefighters tried to put the fire out.

The panels also contain toxic chemicals and present crews with other hazards.

The defect, Henkes said, was in parts that connect the panels together. Extreme temperature fluctuations can cause the connectors to contract and expand, and that can deform them.

The parts end up rubbing together, he said, and the friction sparks a fire.

A cold snap in the region last week gave way to a warmup beginning Saturday.

Tips on solar fire safety form the National Association of Home Builders Some measures include: Creating safe pathways for firefighters on the roof by having at least one path accessible from a public road or easily accessible driveway, and at least two pathways that are 36 inches or wider from the lowest roof edge to the ridge;

Implementing local jurisdiction setback requirements on the roof where the solar is installed (a good question to ask the local building department before the layout of the system is designed);

Confirming that pathways have limited obstructions such as mechanical equipment, skylights, or vent pipes;

Ensuring that emergency escape windows located on the roof plane have at least a 36-inch-wide path from the window to the eave;

Taking precautions like installing pest and rodent screens surrounding the array to discourage animals from building nests (which could increase the chance of a fire); and

Leaving enough room for airflow between the roof and the panels so that electrical components of the panels can ventilate properly

“This is the prime time,” Henkes said.

As the person at Tesla charged with engineering a fix to the problem, Henkes said he was surprised to learn of the Sandisfield fire.

“Either the remediation was done and not done properly or not done on this house,” he said.

Nicholas Smigel said he doesn’t know whether Tesla fixed the roof panels before he bought the home. He bought the house six years ago, and the panels had been installed about two years prior by Solar City, which later was acquired by Tesla in 2016.

Smigel and his family are now back in their house after waiting a day for the utility company to turn the power back on.

The Plainville home panels were made Sunrun, according to a relative of the homeowner who did not want his name published. He added that the panels were made in China, and that the fire caused enough damage to displace their relative.

The rooftop panels that caught fire in Falmouth were installed in 2014 by Cotuit Solar, according to the homeowner's permit. It did not disclose the manufacturer. Cotuit representatives did not respond to questions.

The Eagle was unable to confirm with authorities the maker of the Falmouth and Roxbury panels.

Both fires are still under investigation, as is the Sandisfield incident.