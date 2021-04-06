NORTH ADAMS — The Solid Sound Festival has been canceled due to the pandemic.
"We don't expect it comes as a surprise that Solid Sound Festival won't take place in 2021," read a post on the festival's Facebook page. "We'll miss our biennial trip to the Berkshires, but will use this extended time off to plan the best rendition of the festival yet.
"We look forward to seeing you again at MASS MoCA in early Summer 2022."
Summer 2022 will be here before we know it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tTXAoEhJ69— Solid Sound Festival (@SolidSoundFest) April 6, 2021
Curated and headlined by alt-rock band Wilco, the festival began in 2010 and has since become a biennial staple at the the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Arts, attracting thousands of people. It features a variety of music, comedy and other acts on a number of stages and locations across the campus.