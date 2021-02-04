Readers of The Eagle have expressed concern that some medical personnel at COVID-19 vaccine clinics are not wearing gloves. Local and federal health officials say not to worry.
“You’re hand sanitizing between each patient,” said Leslie Drager, lead public health nurse with the Berkshire Public Health Alliance. “To protect yourself and the patient. So there’s no risk of spreading anything from one patient to another.”
In a guidance document for the Pfizer vaccine, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that gloves are not required “unless the person administering the vaccine is likely to come in contact with potentially infectious body fluids or has open lesions on the hands.”
If vaccinators decide to wear gloves, the CDC guidance continues, they should change gloves and sanitize between each patient.
“There’s two philosophies,” Drager said. “Some people will wear gloves and change them. Before you put on any gloves you have to hand sanitize, and you have to wait for your hands to get dry to get a pair of gloves back on your hands.”
The CDC’s guiding document also directs providers to perform hand hygiene when they are not using gloves, including before preparing the vaccine, between patients and “any time hands become soiled.”
Alan Kulberg, chairperson of the Pittsfield Board of Health who has been administering vaccines at the Berkshire Community College clinic, said that all stations have hand sanitizer for vaccinators.
Kulberg also pointed out that COVID-19 primarily spreads through the air. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stated that contact with surfaces “is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads,” and several studies published as early as last summer have shown low transmission risk from surfaces.
“COVID-19 is a disease that is primarily spread by exhaled respiratory droplets or fine aerosol particles,” Kulber said. “Which is why we all wear masks.”