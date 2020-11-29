PITTSFIELD — For some people without housing, the city’s decision to enforce a ban on park encampments feels like the latest blow in a difficult year.
Dozens of people have lived at Springside Park through the summer, and an estimated 10 to 12 continue to stay in tents at Springside. While those living in the park say they feel safer there than in a shelter — where they fear they could face greater coronavirus exposure — the city decided weather-related safety concerns made it necessary to enforce park rules starting Dec. 1.
“I never saw it ending this way,” said Michele, a 54-year-old woman living at the park, who asked to be identified only by her first name. “We don’t have anywhere to go. We never planned to stay here forever, but with COVID it’s just hard.”
Pittsfield parks are open from dusk to dawn, and encampments are prohibited.
The city loosened enforcement of those rules as a “compassionate response” to the challenges individuals faced due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Jim McGrath, Pittsfield’s parks and open spaces manager. Yet with winter heightening safety fears and neighbors airing concerns, McGrath said the parks commission decided unanimously that it’s “not appropriate” to continue allowing encampments.
“The city made the very cautious decision to allow that activity, though recognizing that it was not consistent with the park rules and regulations that explicitly don’t allow camping,” McGrath said. “Now the weather is turning and getting very cold... . We’re gravely concerned about their health and their safety.”
A secondary consideration was that the city received reports of fires, and park staff observed trees being cut near an encampment, he added.
The city is presenting park residents with “a range of options,” including a winter shelter at the former St. Joseph Central High School, McGrath said.
Michele prefers the park to the shelter, where she has stayed before. So does David Rossi, 54, who noted the shelter is closed during the day on weekdays.
“You have to go walk the streets for eight hours,” Rossi said. “I have a little home here — I have a tent; insulated, warm. That’s a lot healthier for me.”
Some city leaders have also expressed concerns with the possible repercussions of enforcing park rules.
“If people have the right to self-determination but aren’t allowed to stay in our parks and are not allowed to loiter in our streets, where do we expect unsheltered individuals to go?” said Ward 1 City Councilor Helen Moon, who added she fears rule enforcement could end up “criminalizing poverty.”
One parks commission member, Joe Durwin, told WAMC he was resigning from the five-person body due to qualms with the removal plan, as well as longer-term concerns.
He told The Eagle that the plan “lacks careful planning and sufficient support for a successful transition,” and added he believes the city has underfunded sheltering services. Durwin did not attend the most recent meeting due to connectivity issues and has since sent his resignation letter, he said.
The shelter, which has heat and hot water, is following coronavirus safety protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Jay Sacchetti, vice president of ServiceNet, which runs Pittsfield’s shelters. Each of the 50 beds has 6 to 8 feet of space between the next bed, anyone at the shelter is required to wear a face covering and the building has a deep cleaning two to three times every week.
Sacchetti said the shelter, where staff members are present at all times, is being run the same way it was while open from April 6-June 13, when he said there were few issues.
“We kept it clean and it gave people a place to be at night, and it filled a need,” he said. “We’re in an unprecedented time. We don’t know where anything’s going, but staff show up every day and we all do the best we can under these conditions.”
”We just want a resolution”
Rossi and Michele live at Springside with Michele’s husband and her emotional support dog, Num Num.
Michele, who attends church every Sunday, calls her group “a Christian camp.”
“We never meant to disrespect anybody,” she said, adding she and Rossi have picked up garbage left in the park by other groups.
Michele said no one in the group has cut down trees. Since starting a fire would be “irresponsible,” she said, they’ve resorted to using a generator and burning propane for warmth.
Doing so, she believes, has exposed them to carbon monoxide poisoning.
“It’s not that we’re choosing this because it’s pleasant — not at all,” she said. “We’re trying to stay alive.”
Rossi said communications from city officials and others had given him the impression that park dwellers would be allowed to remain at Springside indefinitely. He fears leaving Springside could disrupt improvements he’s made to his lifestyle.
After living in Ireland for several years with his partner and four children, Rossi returned to the United States last year seeking treatment for medical conditions. After what he called a history of alcohol abuse, he had been getting help from various support groups this year.
Rossi, who said he previously made a living from businesses he started, became homeless for the first time in March, when he decided he could no longer live with his mother.
“It’s completely new to me,” Rossi said. “I’ve always been a goer and a doer. All I’m saying is I’m not just a hobo who has nothing else to do with his time.”
He wants more time from the city to pack up and figure out next steps.
“We’re not shouters. We’re not fighters,” Rossi said. “We just want a resolution.”
Moon said she’d favor giving residents more time. She added that she’s spoken with other city officials about single-room occupancies, an arrangement that allows individuals to rent minimal space at much lower cost than most affordable housing units. While a shelter provides a short-term option, she said the city needs to look for lasting solutions.
Michele, whose income is $800 a month, said she’s gotten help to apply for housing but has been rejected because her income is not three times the rent, a typical indicator of affordability.
“I just really tried to change my life,” she said. “For me to end up in a situation like this, you can’t even imagine what a slap in the face this is for me.”
Rossi said he’s not sure what he’ll do on Dec. 1.
“It’s going to take a lot of thought,” he said. “My goal is to not be homeless. My goal is to have a place.”