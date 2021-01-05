PITTSFIELD — The Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires is resuming some sporting activities after shutting down for two months to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Swimming, basketball and skating are all returning on a limited basis, according to the club's Facebook page. Basketball registration opened Monday for returning players, who can sign up at bgcberkshires.org. Meanwhile, nonreturning players can begin registering starting 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Swimming lessons and the club's swim team will resume on Jan. 18. More information will be provided on the club's website.
The club also announced that the ice rink will be open Thursday though Sunday, but public ice skating will not be allowed.
The club will provide an update on the continuation of rink activities on Monday.