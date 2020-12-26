CHESHIRE — One of the oldest living Sawx fans, and the town’s most senior resident, has turned 109, days before Christmas.
Juliette Campbell — she’s a passionate follower of the Boston Red Sox — quietly celebrated the milestone birthday Tuesday, with a few family and friends.
Campbell, who is older than Fenway Park, told The Eagle, through her niece, that she is glad not to be be bedridden and can move about her Cheshire Lake home on her own.
The New Bedford native has called the Berkshires home for 90 years, and has followed the team religiously. She watches all the televised Sox games, even the West Coast ones that end about 1 a.m. here.
Two years ago, the baseball team’s front office learned of Campbell’s longtime membership in Red Sox Nation and awarded her a trip to Fenway Park for a memorable Saturday afternoon in mid-July.
The centenarian was escorted via wheelchair by family and Red Sox officials for a brief pregame ceremony near the pitcher’s mound. One of the oldest living Fenway Faithful got to handle a game ball and have her picture taken with team mascot Wally the Green Monster, the famous left-field scoreboard as a backdrop.
“It was a great day. I just enjoyed every minute,” Campbell said the next day, in an Eagle interview at her home.
Campbell hadn’t attended a Red Sox game in decades, but it was well worth the wait, as shortstop Xander Bogaerts hit a 10th-inning walk-off grand slam, giving Boston a thrilling come-from-behind 6-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Campbell was thrilled and relieved by the victory, as the hometown team had lost the night before, 13-7.
“Thank God,” she said of the home run. “I couldn’t stand losing two games in a row.”