STOCKBRIDGE — Andre Trenier got as close as he could to the originals of the artist he long studied and admired.
"It was all a kind of very nerdy process of my just studying every last detail," Trenier, a Bronx, N.Y.-based muralist and illustrator, said about his January trip — it was his first — to the Norman Rockwell Museum.
He was particularly struck, he said, by the Rockwellian-ness of the Berkshires: “It was kind of surreal.”
Rockwell's appeal, his artistry and his documenting of crucial moments in Black history continue to flow into new places, new generations. And the towering icon of Americana and all its joys and travails recently connected Trenier with someone who also is inspired by Rockwell — in the Bronx.
Trenier was accompanied to the museum by New York City-based photographer Jane Feldman, who suggested they go together. One of Feldman's photos was one of 40 pieces selected by the museum for its 2018 to 2020 "Enduring Ideals: Rockwell, Roosevelt & the Four Freedoms Tour."
And Feldman had lived for years in Stockbridge, where she was in the annual Rockwell parade and even bartended at the Lion's Den tavern in the basement of the iconic Red Lion Inn. She always has considered the Berkshires a second home.
On a photo shoot in the Bronx in October, Feldman’s heart sped up when she came upon Trenier’s own Four Freedoms mural.
It was Rockwell who first painted the Four Freedoms, inspired by President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms State of the Union address in 1941.
Feldman tracked down Trenier.
“Luckily, he signed his work and I found him on Instagram,” she said.
“It turns out he studied Rockwell forever, and this is a kid from the South Bronx,” she said, noting the "whiteness" of Rockwell. “It’s why we shouldn’t stereotype.”
Trenier is a muralist of world renown, a frequent former victor in “art battle” street painting contests whose spray techniques he spent years perfecting in Europe. He has painted dozens of murals, including commissioned works of musicians and baseball greats.
Last month, he finished a portrait of Great Barrington's own W.E.B. Du Bois on a building in Harlem. He had been thinking about the scholar and early architect of the civil rights movement, and reading his classic, "The Souls of Black Folk," he said in a phone interview, on a break from helping his 12-year-old son with remote learning.
Feldman is an award-winning photojournalist and former fashion photographer whose work includes portraits of Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama. Also, she has written nine children’s books, and co-authored “Jefferson’s Children: The Story of One American Family.”
She long has been dedicated to human rights, and has worked on international projects for organizations like Amnesty International.
Feldman wanted Trenier to see the Four Freedoms show before it was done, and she couldn’t wait to watch him take it all in.
But, of the two, Trenier is the only one with wheels.
“He said he had a truck, and I said, ‘Do you want to take a spin up there?’ ”
She said the museum “rolled out the red carpet for us.”
“He was like a kid in a candy store,” she added.
Something pure
Trenier suggested that perceptions of Rockwell can be unfairly narrow.
“He had been a favorite of mine,” Trenier said. “People bring up the whiteness of Rockwell’s work. I see Rockwell a little bit differently. Rockwell has been integral in the way that I approach illustration. I was trained in an old-school way in which you make thumbnails, then larger sketches.”
He also was inspired by Rockwell’s teachers, Andrew Wyeth and J.C. Leyendecker.
He started drawing when he was 4, and throughout his childhood had the encouragement and help from his mother, also an artist. He studied illustration at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.
He said that within Rockwell’s work is something sacred to the artist.
“He painted things to get the feeling of things,” he said. “It was always something pure at the heart of it.”
It was feelings Trenier was minding when he decided to paint the Four Freedoms mural in the Bronx last summer. Some friends who owned a business had asked him to make something there relevant to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Yet, for Trenier, a time of unrest needed no more fuel.
“I was going through a lot of emotions and I know that I didn’t want to put out angry artwork at that time,” he said. “I felt people didn’t need to be more angry.”
Feldman said it hasn't been easy living in Manhattan during the coronavirus pandemic, with its little nightmarish scenes.
“Lincoln Center is like a morgue, and it freaks me out," she said. “Creativity is helping keep me alive.”
Watching Trenier look at Rockwell’s work also has helped.
“It was such a joy to see him drinking in the Rockwell," she said. "He wanted to be an inch away from the canvas."
The museum's chief curator, Stephanie Plunkett, opened up the archives for Trenier. She said one can tell the artists in the room by how close they get to the work.
"[Trenier] was very wide-eyed because he hadn't really experienced original Rockwells before," she said. "For him to see the real thing, it's kind of a transformative experience."
Trenier said he saw how similar his process is to Rockwell's and admired his care on every inch of the work.
"It inspired me to remain vigilant and put the work in at points where you might think somebody might not see it, because they will — somebody like me," he said.
Plunkett said he hopes he will return, and possibly collaborate with the museum. And Trenier said he is so grateful for the special treatment.
"I didn’t even know who to call that would understand my level of excitement," he said, finally calling some illustrator friends from college.
Feldman captured this in her photos, and is committed to keeping the Four Freedoms alive in herself and the world.
“Everybody has something to say about freedom, especially now,” she said. “We start to see each other in the works.”