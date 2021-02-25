RICHMOND — Let the music play. But, only on certain days, at certain times, and with noise restrictions for outdoor amplified performances in response to concerns of nearby neighbors.
That was the unanimous decision of the Select Board on Wednesday night, marking the finale, at least for now, of an ongoing, two-year, unharmonious debate over the right of a winery business owner to present events with live music at his 25-acre Balderdash Cellars farm property versus the rights of Richmond Shores and Colonial Acres homeowners seeking peaceful enjoyment of their bucolic retreats.
The farm-function special permit agreement didn’t come easily, since multiple versions and revisions of a final document had been prepared and discussed.
But, as Selectman Roger Manzolini put it, the deal left neither Balderdash co-owner Christian Hanson nor the neighbors represented by several speakers during the remote meeting entirely happy.
“That’s really the sign of a good compromise,” Manzolini observed.
In its final revised version, the permit approved unanimously by the Select Board rules out the use of drums, bass guitars, electric guitars and horns at any time, and limits exterior amplified music to Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Selectman Neal Pilson pointed out that the permit includes specific noise controls and also gives the Select Board the opportunity to make “midcourse” corrections during the summer, if needed.
As the public hearing opened, Richmond Shores resident Miles Garfinkel, on behalf of 28 neighborhood families, emphasized his view of the challenge for town officials: “To reduce to an acceptable low-level nuisance, noise originating from Balderdash Cellars.” The winery is on a Route 41 (State Road) farm just south of the Pittsfield and Hancock lines.
Garfinkel called for “diligent enforcement” of regulations to “avoid neighbors feeling inconvenienced when registering complaints.” He called the ongoing efforts to resolve the standoff “an unpleasant part of our lives,” and asserted that the seasonal music and entertainment events allowed by the town at the farm have “accommodated business at the expense of residents’ peace and quiet.”
Alleging a “lack of transparency” as town attorney Elisabeth Goodman and Balderdash attorney Alexandra Glover negotiated a proposed final permit, Garfinkel suggested that the residents “might need to acquire legal help.”
In response to Garfinkel’s presentation, Manzolini pointed out that the state’s “acceptable low level of noise” is 89 decibels 3 feet from loudspeakers outside a restored barn at the farm and 80 decibels at the boundary of the property. A decibel is a measurement of sound, comparable to miles per hour in a vehicle.
In the neighborhood, according to Hanson, the level registers 45 decibels, equivalent to “ambient noise.”
In addition to complying with those sound-limiting guidelines through the installation of noise-baffling “acoustical curtains” at the bandstand, there is an informal agreement to ask performers and audiences to avoid “hooting and hollering.”
“We have a document now that we can enforce,” Pilson said. “We can never anticipate all the issues, but this is the next step for the coming season. … We can take what we think are reasonable steps to create an environment where the noise baffles will work, and there will be a reduction in exterior noise beyond the facility.”
“None of us want this controversy, we all want some kind of compromise,” said nearby resident Alison Cole, suggesting a “test run” of the noise controls’ effectiveness.
“We’re going to see how all of this will work this summer,” Pilson replied. “We are making a good-faith effort here to try to alleviate the concerns that you and others have been expressing for quite some time.”
In June 2018, Christian and Donna Hanson purchased the farm property overlooking Richmond Pond as a winery, as well as a facility for musical events and other gatherings at the site. The renovated barn under construction can host interior amplified music, behind closed doors, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.