GREAT BARRINGTON — Carla Turner of Turner Farms Maple Sugar must be psychic.
The South Egremont woman predicted the exact date and time someone would hear the first spring peepers of the season in the Berkshire section of the Housatonic River watershed.
Turner's guess of 5:55 p.m. March 23 was spot on. Thomas Blauvelt of Great Barrington, in a report confirmed by his wife Marie, said that on that date and time they heard the tiny tree frogs' distinctive sound at the boat ramp at Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington.
Turner said precise prognostication was numerically based.
"I was thinking numbers, not when [the peepers] might be heard," Turner said. "Our daughter used to love 55, so I had to use it. I picked 5:55 because they are likely to be heard just before dark."
The Blauvelts said they were unaware of Turner's guess, when told their hearing of the amphibians matched the winning prediction.
"I don't even know Carla, but I guess I'll meet her at the lunch," she said.
The precise prediction and ear-witness account won Turner and Thomas Blauvelt a free lunch at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, hosted by Shep Evans. The Great Barrington residents is the founder and organizer of the 15th Housatonic Watershed Spring Peeper Stampede. The contest returned after being canceled last year as the coronavirus pandemic began to grip the nation.
Evans confirmed Turner and Blauvelt were the winners in an email to The Eagle on Wednesday.
He hopes the first sign of spring peepers on March 23 is an omen for the rest of the year.
"I don’t recall anyone predicting peepers with such precision, and this is pretty early for peepers according to my records," Evans said. "It’s a fun start to what I hope will be a good spring and summer."
Spring peepers are thumbnail-size low-feeding tree frogs that typically come out at night to feed on beetles, spiders, ants and flies. They live in swamps, marshes and other types of vegetative wetlands, according to Evans, a conservationist.
Marie Blauvelt said when the peepers speak they are easily heard.
"It's a cacophony of sound; it's a pretty sound. They are really loud," she noted.
The Eagle's nature columnist, Thom Smith, said spring peepers are less than an inch in length, brownish and with a dark cross or "X" on their backs.