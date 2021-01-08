LEE — South Lee Associates has received a grant worth nearly $14,900 to improve floodplain forest habitats on several Housatonic River properties.
The money will also be used to control invasive species. South Lee Associates will perform the work in conjunction with the Berkshire Natural Resources Council.
The grant is part of more than $307,000 in funding awarded to individuals, municipalities and organizations statewide for projects to improve habitat for native Massachusetts wildlife.
“Our administration is making smart investments in wildlife habitat management to ensure protected lands throughout the Commonwealth are ecologically healthy and well-managed,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a news release on Friday. “These important local projects will result in valuable ecological and economic benefits, and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities like hunting, bird watching and fishing.”
“These resources are much-needed by communities and private landowners,” added Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. “Through this grant program, the recipients become partners with the Commonwealth to achieve wildlife conservation and recreation goals benefitting both wildlife and people, and we look forward to continuing to build on this important work.”