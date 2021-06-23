GREAT BARRINGTON — Town officials said Monday that they are drafting a cease-and-desist order to the owners of a Long Pond Road property who are running a retreat and event venue without a special permit.

The neighbors in this residentially zoned district say 250 Long Pond, Inc. is polluting the area with noise and other problems from large-scale events that include weddings. Kenneth Alpart, who owns the property with his wife, withdrew a special permit application intended to bring his property use into conformity with town regulations, though he has the right to reapply.

A public hearing to discuss the special permit application scheduled for the Select Board's Monday meeting held on Zoom was canceled.

This did not stop abutters from asking the board for relief to address what they say are years of events whose sound radiates from the mountaintop on which the property sits. Neighbors say event guests sometimes drive, lost, onto neighboring property, and that partygoers once launched fireworks during a drought, imperiling the forest and her home.

Abutters filed an 83-page opposition document that includes a cease-and-desist order issued last summer for noise stemming from a wedding. They say previous calls to the police and the town were fruitless, since the events did not cease.

"So is the town willing to put some teeth into this?" asked Jan Wojcik a Roger Road resident who is building a home on an abutting lot.

Town Manager Mark Pruhenski said that a new cease-and-desist order is in the works, and board Chairman Stephen Bannon also noted that it can be appealed. Bannon later said that violations will result in fines. Pruhenski said complaints should be directed to the town's Building Department or the police, if after hours.

In a letter to abutters in which he asked for their support for the permit, Alpart says he and his wife have rented out the house for the last nine years, and have, at times, been on the brink of foreclosure. They have turned to the events to offset the $80,000 per year in property taxes and $20,000 in insurance for the three-dwelling property of more than 113 acres, which Alpart bought in 2006. Over 108 acres are in conservation restriction held by Berkshire Natural Resources Council which, that year, allowed the building site to be moved, infuriating a neighbor.

The property contains more than 14,000 square feet total space and 5.7 acres for event use. It is assessed by the town for approximately $5 million, and Alpart has tried to sell it over the years.

It's unclear why the town never compelled Alpart to apply for a special permit. "I've been wondering that myself," Bannon later said, when asked.

In his letter, Alpart told abutters he and his wife "are committed to being kind and thoughtful neighbors." Alpart told The Eagle the same, and that he turns down the music when neighbors call to complain — which he recalls has happened only twice. Police arrived "a few times in 10 years" and his guests immediately complied, he added. He hopes to resolve any issues in a "community-minded" way.

"I fully intend to abide by whatever the guidelines are," Alpart said. "I've stopped taking bookings for large events until there is more clarification about what I can do, but I will continue to rent my house out for small gatherings.

"I rent my house — as far as I know, I'm allowed," he added.

Alpart said the issue has sparked "false accusations about me as a person," that stray from the matters at hand, and include abutters saying he is lying about his primary residence, which he says is Tenafly, N.J.

Susan Segall, a direct abutter, said the noise and other disturbances by guests or vendors have been an issue since she moved here full time five years ago.

"He’s violating all of our rights," she said. "The noise is so loud [during the parties] I could never have anyone over at my house. He’s just violated all the laws you can think of from zoning to noise ordinance to shooting off fireworks."

Segall also said the noise issue isn't entirely Alpart's fault, since the elevation creates "a kind of amphitheater effect" that is heard from all sides.

"He inherited an acoustical problem," she said.

Trevor and Denise Forbes, who live on the other side of the mountain on North Plain Road, can also hear the parties. Trevor Forbes asked the board how the sanctions will stick if Alpart continues to market the property online — on Airbnb, for instance. And Denise Forbes says that such a venue sidestepping local health and other regulations can be a safety hazard.

Abutter Ruby Chang, who with Wojcik is building a home near Alpart's property, said in a letter to the board that it shouldn't allow one homeowner to profit "at the cost of the sanctity of the neighborhood," and that "complaints are usually too late an option."