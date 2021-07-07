GREAT BARRINGTON — The artist Hunt Slonem has purchased the Searles Castle, and says he will do what he always does with historic estates.
"I'm a glamorizer," said Slonem, who works in a studio in the New York borough of Brooklyn. "I've admired [the castle] forever, and I'm thrilled to turn it back into what I can. All these houses have endless things to do — it's just mind-boggling."
Slonem said the 1880's-built French chateau-style castle will be his private residence, and that he very recently had bought it from the former owner, Educational Consultants, which ran the John Dewey Academy there since 1985. He did not say exactly when he had purchased it and did not want to divulge the cost. As of Wednesday afternoon, the deed had not yet been recorded.
The painter and sculptor whose work spans galleries, restaurants, cruise ships, museums, shops and the homes of film celebrities also owns seven grand estates. He cultivates these and administers his vision.
"I'm an installation artist," he said. "I only sort of get involved with things that are significant and give it my loving hand."
Three are antebellum homes in Louisiana, where he went to school. Though he said he is fond of Great Barrington, good bones are what make him swoon. "It's not ever the place; it's the architecture that draws me."
It was Mark Hopkins, one of the founders of the Central Pacific Railroad, who had built the 40-room, blue dolomite castle for his wife, Mary Sherwood Hopkins. After Mark Hopkins died, Mary Hopkins married their interior designer, Edward Searles, who continued to design the castle and maintained it long after her death. He was 30 years her junior, according to "A History of Searles Castle," by Lila Parrish.
The Main Street property is a trove of tales — the good and the bad. Historians say that NAACP founder and scholar W.E.B. Du Bois, a town native, recalled working at the castle's construction site, clocking in workers. More than a century later, it was home to the John Dewey Academy, a boarding school for "troubled teens" that some former students recently have said was rife with abuse. The school's owner initially planned to move the school but, this year, decided to close it.
According to the town assessor, the property is assessed this year at $8 million — $7.7 million for the castle and $326,000 for the 60 acres.
In 2007, the property was on the market for $15 million. The home was not listed this time; Slonem said his finding it was fated, and he submitted to "synchronicity, timing and desire."
"These are very magical things," he said of how a friend had made him aware of its existence. Then he started dreaming about the castle and he asked trusted people if he should buy it. "They said, 'It's yours — shut up already.'"
Yet, for weeks, the town has been buzzing over a rumor that artist Julian Schnabel was buying the castle. Slonem was amused by this.
When asked if he will be living here, he said he plans on it.
"I'm planning to own it forever, but I'm not a spring chicken," said Slonem, 69. "I work in New York as an artist, and I'm under pressure as an artist."
Slonem says he is enchanted. "My heart is in it — I hope I'll become part of the history of the house."