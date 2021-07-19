LENOX — The cleanup is underway on the day after widespread flooding engulfed Lenox and neighboring towns Sunday evening.
A repair project on Edgewood Drive, which traverses Sargent Brook at the north end of Lenox, was nearly wiped out, said Chief Administrative Officer Christopher Ketchen. “It’s a substantial setback,” he added.
Costs of restarting the project are being assessed, he added. Residents of a half-dozen homes on the dead-end street can only use a pedestrian walkway for the next day or two until a temporary bridge is set up to accommodate vehicle access to the compact neighborhood.
Segments of East Street and roadways in portions of low-lying Lenox Dale were also hit hard by the torrential downpour that began shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.
Based on reports of massive flooding, all available professional and volunteer firefighters were called in Sunday evening by the Lenox Fire Department.
Two longtime residents of the Lenox Dale village, Selectman Edward Lane and Police Officer William Colvin, who’s also a deputy fire chief, described the impact of the storm as the worst they had seen.
Nearly 3 inches of rain swamped the town during the three-hour downpour, according to unofficial tallies from weather observers. Parts of Richmond, Stockbridge, Lee, Otis and Becket also were hit hard, with multiple road closings at the height of the monsoon-like storm.
A portion of Swamp Road in Richmond was closed by flooding shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Sunday night storms that hit parts of the county, with some additional light to moderate rainfall Monday morning, capped one of the wettest three-week periods in recent county history.
Average rainfall for the month of July is 4.25 inches. Anywhere from 10 to 12 inches have been measured in parts of the Berkshires since June 30, according to reports compiled by the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., and by Paul Caiano, the longtime NewsChannel 13 and WAMC Northeast Public Radio meteorologist who also consults for Tanglewood.
The records for July at the government’s automated observation station at Pittsfield Municipal Airport include 11.7 inches in 2009 and 9.3 inches in 2014. Based on the month to date, this is the second-wettest July on record in Pittsfield, based on unofficial reports. The airport weather station apparently was hit by lightning during a severe thunderstorm Saturday evening and data recovery efforts remain a work-in-progress.
Drought over
The U.S. Drought Monitor restored Berkshire County to normal six weeks ago. Last week, because of rainfall in June and this month, Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides declared normal conditions had returned to the Berkshires and the rest of the state except for Cape Cod, which remains in a mild drought.