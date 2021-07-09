Construction work on Interstate 90 in South County next week will cause some lane and shoulder closures.
Crews from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will conduct bridge and guardrail repair work Monday through Friday on I-90 in Lee, Otis and Becket, according to a news release.
Here are the locations and schedules for the work:
- Lee: Bridge repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 westbound at mile marker 10.6 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
- Otis: Bridge repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 22 from 7 a.m. Monday to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
- Becket: Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound from mile marker 17 to mile marker 15 from 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Thursday.
Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution, according to the release.