GREAT BARRINGTON — The town is accepting applications for distribution of a total of $350,000 in Community Impact Fund grants that are paid for by a portion of the town's pot shop revenue.

Applications are due 4 p.m. Aug. 31 at Town Hall, and will be reviewed by the town’s Community Impact Fund committee, which will make recommendations to the town manager.

Town officials earmarked the money for fiscal 2022. It can go to various organizations, people, municipal committees or departments that are working to undo any negative effects of cannabis use, with an emphasis on educating young people and adolescents whose brains are not fully developed.

Priority is given to town-based groups and programs that benefit a large number of people, especially local residents, according to town press release.

The committee is concerned about highly visible pot shops in town and the "increased possibility that cannabis use is occurring in homes."

In this round the panel is prioritizing grants toward efforts that help social engagement and community building to offset the isolation of cannabis use; that address the town's reputation as a dispensary hot spot; solve infrastructure and parking problems caused by the associated increase in traffic and people in town; and a history of cannabis laws that harm people of color.

The money is raised by a 3 percent tax on gross sales at pot stores that has accrued since Theory Wellness — the first dispensary in Berkshires — opened in January 2019. Three more shops have since opened, and another is still in permitting.

The town's community impact fees to date total $3.1 million, according to Town Accountant Susan Carmel, including $1.4 million in fiscal 2021.

In a first round that distributed $185,000 in impact fee money last year, the town gave money to Berkshire Hills Regional School District, Railroad Street Youth Project, Berkshire South Regional Community Center, Volunteers in Medicine and Construct Inc.

The town's police department also applied for funds last year and did not receive them in that round, according to Police Chief Paul Storti. He has said police want to prevent people from driving while impaired. He said his plans to apply for a grant are in the works, and that he didn't have details yet to share.