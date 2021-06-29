GREAT BARRINGTON — The town Health Department on Tuesday afternoon temporarily closed Lake Mansfield beach to swimmers, after the lake water registered high E. coli levels.
Health officials said in an email that they will reopen the lake pending the results of further tests, and said to contact the Health Department with any questions at health@townofgb.org, or by calling 413-528-1619, ext. 2700.
Town Health Agent Rebecca Jurczyk could not be reached for details.
The state sanitary code requires cities and towns to test public and semipublic beaches weekly for Escherichia coli, or E. coli, during the swimming season.
In an earlier Eagle report about lake water testing, public health officials said they will shut public and semipublic beaches when water tests find more than 235 colony-forming units, or CFU, of E. coli per 100 milliliters of water.
E. coli is found in human and animal feces, and most E. coli strains live normally in the intestinal tract and are harmless, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But, some strains can cause illness ranging from mild gastrointestinal problems to severe respiratory illness or kidney failure.