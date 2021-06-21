STOCKBRIDGE — Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health won't fully reopen until August, but it will begin accepting day guests through a special program that begins July 9.
"Summer Days at Kripalu," a fully outdoor day pass program, will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, July 9 through Aug. 15, the nonprofit announced Monday.
Activities will include yoga, mindful water experiences like kayaking and swimming on Stockbridge Bowl, and mindful outdoor experiences such as walking, hiking and labyrinth exploration on campus. Participants will also receive a boxed lunch from Kripalu Kitchen. Day rates are set at $125 per person.
Kripalu announced in May that it planned to reopen its retreat center adjacent to Stockbridge Bowl to on-site guests with safety protocols in place on Aug. 19, and would start bringing employees back this month.
Kripalu initially closed its campus in March 2020 on a temporary basis when the COVID-19 pandemic first struck, then completely shuttered its facility 12 months ago, laying off 90 percent of its 489 employees in the process.