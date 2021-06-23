STOCKBRIDGE — American flags in a breeze, a welcoming sun, and citizenship in hand on the very earth that is sacred homeland to the Mohicans.

That was the setting Wednesday for an outdoor naturalization ceremony at the Naumkeag public garden and historic home, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson granted official U.S. citizenship to 14 people from nine countries.

The annual ceremony is "the most meaningful and joyful part of my job ... in the most beautiful setting I can imagine," she said.

"The diversity of this group represents the strength of America," Robertson said, adding that she wished she could hear the story of each who toiled for this opportunity from Cambodia, China, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, India, Jamaica, Somalia and Vietnam.

Some had left behind young children in native countries; some are children who left home to reunite with their parents.

This is the second year Naumkeag and its overseer, the Trustees of Reservations, held the event in concert with the Berkshire Immigrant Center and the Lawrence-based U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Afterward, new citizens strolled the grounds, and had cake and refreshments with friends and family.

'Really, really grateful'

Some of the new citizens told The Eagle their stories.

Nicola Howe came to the U.S. by herself from Jamaica in 2013, to pursue her full expression as a human being and for the benefit of her two children — a son, age 16, who has joined her here, and a daughter, 9, who is coming soon.

"I think that I needed much more out of life, and I believed America could do that for me," said Howe, 42, of Springfield.

Harrowing moments ensued. She escaped deportation and several near-misses with jail because of the antics of a vindictive family member while she worked as a certified nursing assistant and cleaned houses. With legal help, she prevailed to see this day.

"It's been a difficult journey," she said. "I remember when I got the letter that everything was settled. ... I really cried and cried because of all of the little victories, and it was so hard."

She lived in frequent fear of deportation. She now is getting a master's degree in social work while working two full-time jobs in the field. Next, she will get a doctorate for a career as a dean or president of a university.

Carlos Hernandez, 24, came from El Salvador six years ago because his mother had come before him, leaving him with his grandmother when he was 4. His mother has temporary protected status, but hoped for him to get citizenship before her. Now, he is in a position to help her.

"I feel really, really grateful, because not everyone has this opportunity, and I feel like I owe all this to my mother," said Hernandez, of Worcester, who works for a company that produces industrial equipment. "She chose for us."

Leaving wasn't turmoil-free, though the trip was easy. He left his grandmother, who since has moved to the U.S. and was like a mother and father to him, he said.

"I didn't know my mom, and that was the hard part for me ... to come here ... and it was completely different from the culture I had and the way I was living," he said.

Sophol Chey, 37, doesn't remember what his parents went through, and maybe that's why it was his mother who "pressured him" to get citizenship.

"Just to have one less thing for her worry about," said Chey, who is about to finish an associate degree in computer-aided design and works as an electrical technician. He will continue his education, he said, and wants to work in graphic design.

As he and his friend John Martin celebrate Chey's citizenship with prosecco and cake, Chey talks about his childhood in Kentucky, far from the refugee camp in the Philippines, where he was born. His Cambodian parents moved there from another camp in Thailand. The family moved to Pennsylvania, sponsored by an uncle, when he was 2.

Martin, beaming, said he might be more excited by Chey's citizenship than Chey. The two drove here from Lowell, since it was the earliest ceremony they could find in the state. It was more than they imagined.

"We didn't know it was going to be so beautiful," Chey said. "We don't want to leave now," Martin added.