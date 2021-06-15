STOCKBRIDGE — A U.S. District Court judge in Springfield has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Select Board member Ernest J. “Chuck” Cardillo Jr. against the town and former members Donald Chabon and Terry Flynn.
Cardillo argued that he wrongfully was terminated as fire chief by the two members after a purchasing scam involving excess Fire Department payments to two affiliated New York suppliers was uncovered. He remains a sitting member of the Select Board.
He alleged that his First Amendment rights were violated when Chabon and Flynn terminated him, claiming that the dismissal was motivated by his dual role on the Select Board and as fire chief. And he claimed that the dismissal was a violation of his rights under the Massachusetts Civil Rights Act for breach of contract.
But, in a 13-page ruling issued last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson dismissed those claims in a summary judgment.
Citing U.S. Supreme Court rulings, she noted that a First Amendment rights violation would apply only if an employee is discharged because of political affiliations, or if the hiring authority can demonstrate that party affiliation “is an appropriate requirement for the effective performance of the public office involved.”
And she rejected the alleged federal civil rights violations, ruling that there are no facts indicating that Cardillo was dismissed as fire chief because of his position on the Select Board.
Robertson wrote that Cardillo’s claims, based on allegations of state law violations, “are better left to the state courts to resolve,” and she suggested that Cardillo was free to refile the case in Berkshire Superior Court if he so chooses.
Cardillo's attorney, Elizabeth Quigley, told The Eagle on Tuesday that “while we always respect the judiciary and any judicial decision, we do not agree with it and we are disappointed. Mr. Cardillo is assessing his options, including an appeal of the allowance of the motion by the town for summary judgment to dismiss the case.”
Any appeal of the court’s dismissal of the federal case would go to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.
“We are also assessing our options relative to the state claims, which were dismissed solely because the federal claims were dismissed,” Quigley said. “Typically, once there is no federal claim, then there is no jurisdiction in the federal court to hear state claims. We are assessing whether to refile the state claims in the Berkshire Superior Court, and there may be associated civil rights claims guaranteed by the Massachusetts state constitution that we may be able to raise in the state action.”
Cardillo was fired in February 2019, over his handling of the purchasing for the Fire Department. Over six years, starting in 2012, when he was named chief, Cardillo continued ordering additional products beyond the needs of the department, under threat of additional invoiced charges from the two vendors, who, according to town counsel, apparently were violating state procurement laws.
In her ruling, Robertson noted that after town counsel reported that Stockbridge had lost at least $25,000 because of the scam, Chabon and Flynn held an executive session in December 2018, attended by Cardillo, resulting in a decision to dismiss him as fire chief but offering a newly created town position as a full-time EMT, firefighter and fire inspector, but only if he agreed to also resign as fire chief as well as his Select Board seat.
Chabon advised Cardillo that “he had every right to remain as a member” of the Select Board, Robertson noted, but Flynn stated that resignation from both positions was “essential” to the offer for the new post.
At a second closed-door meeting two weeks later, Cardillo was presented with a revised employment contract prepared by town counsel requiring his resignation as fire chief but allowing him to remain with the department full time without any loss of pay or benefits, Robertson wrote. Cardillo was given three weeks to review the proposal but declined the offer.
On Feb. 5, 2019, Chabon and Flynn voted to terminate Cardillo’s employment, effective immediately.
In her ruling, Robertson cited a letter to The Eagle by Flynn, stating that it was “unhealthy” for the town’s full-time fire chief to sit on the Select Board because, on a three-person board, he could not vote on decisions involving the Fire Department. Nothing in the letter suggests discriminatory feelings toward Cardillo, the judge wrote; instead, Flynn’s concern involved procedural issues.
Robertson also pointed out that in 2018, Flynn and Chabon had voted to renew Cardillo’s contract as fire chief.
“No reasonable juror could find that Flynn and Chabon voted to terminate the fire chief’s employment one year later in retaliation for his holding a seat on the Board,” the judge stated. Instead, she wrote, the town demonstrated through “undisputed evidence” that Cardillo would have lost his post as fire chief because of the purchasing scam, even if he had not been a Select Board member.
Quigley, though, pushed back on that assessment.
“I want to make sure that it’s understood that Mr. Cardillo was seriously wronged by the actions of the town under the prior administration," the attorney said. "He did and continues to serve the town of Stockbridge with distinction as a Select Board member and continues to volunteer his time to serve the people of Stockbridge.”