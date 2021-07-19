Police in Lenox and Lee are asking motorists to use caution after heavy rains over the weekend caused flooding and damaged roads.
Part of the southbound lane on East Street just south of Parkers corner has been destroyed, the Lenox Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Other areas have heavy debris and gravel," the post stated. "Please be vigilant for our DPW workers."
In Lee, police said several roads are flooded with standing water. Motorists should seek alternate routes from Meadow Street, the intersection of Greylock and Old Columbia streets and Golden Hill Road in the area near the railroad tracks.
More rain could be on the way later in the day. A hazardous weather outlook remains in effect for Berkshire County, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are also possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.