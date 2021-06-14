TYRINGHAM — Town residents approved all but one item on a 14-item warrant Saturday at Tyringham's annual town meeting.
About 35 registered voters attended the meeting at the Tyringham Fireman's Pavilion, Town Administrator Molly Curtin-Schaefer wrote in an email.
Voters approved $1,738,487 worth of spending for fiscal year 2022, an increase of about 3 percent from the current year. They also endorsed a proposal to draw $46,000 in total from two accounts to keep down the tax rate.
Select Board Chairman Jim Consolati told The Eagle before the meeting that the budget was “pretty routine” for the town.
The tax rate might rise from $6.90 per $1,000 of assessed value to a maximum of $7, although the town will not know for certain until the fall, Consolati said.
The one item that failed was a citizens petition that would have had the Highway Department plow or sand Ridge Street, Lakeside Drive and Cooper Town Road.