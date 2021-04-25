A Massachusetts man who stabbed an Appalachian Trail hiker to death two years ago has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
James L. Jordan of West Yarmouth, had been accused in the fatal stabbing of Ronald Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahoma City. Jordan also wounded a female hiker in Virginia in May 2019.
After a court session Thursday, Jordan, 32, will be committed indefinitely to a psychiatric facility within the Bureau of Prisons. Jordan waived his right to trial by jury and an additional evaluation. Judge James Jones accepted the plea at the federal courthouse in Abingdon, Va.
Jordan has a history of mental illness. After his arrest in 2019, he had been found incompetent to stand trial. A judge later reversed that ruling.
Jordan offered a brief, prepared apology in court. His attorney added that his client was “deeply remorseful for the profound sorrow he has caused. He regrets that his lifelong battle with mental illness ultimately resulted in this trauma and loss for innocent hikers and their families.”
Sanchez was a 16-year Army veteran who spent three tours in Iraq as a combat engineer. He had been attempting to hike the entire 2,192 mile length of the Appalachian Trail, and had set up camp in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest with three other people he met on the trail early on May 11, 2019.
Jordan, known to trail hikers because of his erratic behavior, set up a campsite nearby, but acted "increasingly disturbed and unstable," court records state, so Sanchez and the other three decided to pack up and leave.
As two of the campers tried to leave, Jordan confronted them with a machete, and they ran away, calling police in Wythe County. Jordan chased them, court records state, then returned to the campsite and approached Sanchez and a woman from Canada.
The woman told the FBI she saw Jordan stab Sanchez, and she ran. Jordan caught her, stabbed her in the face, arms, legs and torso, but survived. She hiked six miles into Smyth County and called 911.
Sheriff's deputies reached the campsite three hours later and found Jordan in bloody clothes, and Sanchez lying on the ground nearby. Jordan was arrested and charged with murder.
In a sanity evaluation of Jordan, the doctors found that he suffered from schizoaffective disorder and acute psychotic symptoms, and concluded that he was "unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his acts," according to court records. Both federal prosecutors and the federal public defender reached an agreement that Jordan should plead not guilty by reason of insanity.
The lawyers also said that the mental health experts noted that Jordan had never been consistently and appropriately treated for mental illness until he was arrested and sent for psychiatric treatment.
At a hearing on Thursday in federal court in Abingdon, Va., Jones accepted Jordan's plea and found him not guilty solely by reason of insanity on charges of murder, attempted murder and three counts of assault. On Friday Jones ordered Jordan committed to federal custody "until he has recovered from his mental disease or defect."
Material from The Associated Press and The Washington Post was included in this report.