Housatonic River Initiative supporters urge 'Rest of River' residents to get active, challenge Select Boards

LENOX — The Housatonic River Initiative and its supporters were exhorted to keep up the fight against the revised Rest of River cleanup permit, and accompanying PCB landfill, at a meeting Thursday.
Lee Select Board Chair Robert Jones and Tom Bosworth, the attorney for several plaintiffs suing General Electric and Monsanto over the link between PCBs and their children’s cancers, were among the speakers calling on attendees to pressure local government leaders into changing their minds on the revised permit, approved by the Rest of River Municipal Committee in 2020.
The meeting comes as HRI faces a crossroads: Its lawsuit challenging the amended cleanup permit was denied by the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals in July. HRI Executive Director Tim Gray acknowledged that "right now things are really bad," but resolved the group would not give up.
A report contains important data on a PCB landfill site for the Housatonic River cleanup. Some say it hasn't been made widely available
"We have some irons in the fire that are going to stop this," he said.
Lee stands alone among the five Rest of River Municipal Committee towns in opposition to the revised permit, which includes a landfill near Woods Pond and adjacent to October Mountain State Forest, and on top of a significant underground aquifer.
Lee Select Board members who initially approved the plan are no longer serving on the board, and Tuesday’s Select Board agenda proposes that the current board terminate the town’s membership on the Rest of River Committee. Jones wouldn't speak to how that vote would go, but advised attendees to tune in.
Jones cited a saying oft repeated by his father: “If the people will lead, the leaders will follow. It’s time we started leading,” he said.
Jones, Bosworth, Gray and others told the roughly 60 people in attendance at the Lenox Community Center it's time for people opposed to the cleanup and the landfill to get involved.
“Do not take no for an answer from your Select Board,” Jones said. “They have abdicated their responsibility.”
A federal appeals court rejects challenge by environmental groups to the Housatonic River cleanup plan, including a landfill in Lee. Activists say they'll keep fighting
Jones predicted that the other Rest of River towns will realize that support was a mistake when General Electric’s design plan for transportation routes is released later this fall. That’s when those towns will learn that trucks carrying PCB-contaminated sediment will use their main roads on the way to the landfill in Lee, or to the Massachusetts Turnpike.
“Lenox, the chickens are coming home to roost,” Jones said. “Stockbridge, the chickens are coming home to roost. Housatonic, the chickens are coming home to roost.”
When those routes are made public, “that’s when the fight is going to start,” he added.
A look at the potential routes the thousands of truckloads of PCB-tainted soil will take in the Rest of River cleanup
Jones, clarifying that he was speaking only for himself and not the full Lee Select Board, lambasted the Rest of River process as designed to pit towns against each other. The process allowed unelected representatives to make decisions affecting the entire river, and was abetted by Select Boards voting to support the cleanup in executive session, he said.
“If you think the EPA is running the show — if you do, you’re dead wrong. GE is running the show,” Jones said.
Jones echoed comments made by Lee resident David Carrington at Wednesday’s Citizen Coordinating Council meeting in supporting train transport of contaminated sediment, rather than trucks. One box car would take the load of eight trucks, reducing carbon footprint and taking trucks out of neighborhoods — and the PCB-tainted sediment out of the county to already established landfills, he said.
However, Gray added that HRI still supports treatment technologies — those have been proven effective elsewhere or show promise — and remains frustrated that the EPA will not listen to its calls for treatment rather than disposal, here or elsewhere.
Tri-Town Health’s mission: Bring in EPA officials to detail PCB transportation routes during the Housatonic River cleanup
Gray and others also questioned how the EPA will know that the PCB-contaminated sediment deposited in the landfill is below the stated limit of 50 parts per million. He and others emphasized that public health experts believe the limit for human exposure should be far lower.
EPA officials have said the landfill is part of the remedy agreed to in the revised permit, and it is going to happen. It’s due to be sited on a 75-acre parcel purchased by GE from Lane Construction Corp.
Under the settlement, GE is funding and designing the cleanup of PCBs it used in the production of power transformers in Pittsfield. The chemical is listed as a probable cause of cancer.
As of Friday, Bosworth represents nine families that have filed suit against General Electric, Monsanto, which manufactured PCBs until they were banned in 1977, and other companies. He is looking forward to those families having their day in court.
“They [GE] don't have anywhere to run and hide anymore,” he said. “I will question them about every single thing they’ve done. Every single thing.”
Also speaking was John Nalepa, who previously lived near Allendale Elementary School and paid for the first test on the soils at the school. “I saw oil out by the monkey bars … it was really a bummer,” he recalled. ‘[The test] had to be done ... it cost me 1,200 bucks.”
He also exhorted attendees to get politically active. “They'll do what what they want to do if you don't get involved," he said. “We are at a critical point.”
Among attendees commenting, Cindy Mathias of Lee noted that at the Citizen Coordinating Council meeting on Wednesday, EPA project manager Dean Tagliaferro said the original consent decree states that the General Electric plant and Housatonic River is a Superfund site.
With that in mind, Mathias is concerned that contaminants from other sites — such as PCBs in New Bedford Harbor, could be dumped in Lee.
EPA spokeswoman Jo Anne Kittrell said Friday that will not happen.
"The UDF will not accept any waste or material from any other Superfund site or any other type of site," Kittrell said. "The UDF will only accept material from the Rest of River portion of the GE-Pittsfield/Housatonic Site."