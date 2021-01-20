Spectrum customers throughout the Northeast and across vast swaths of the United States lost access to cable TV service Wednesday night. In a tweet, the company's service unit said it was working on repairs.
"We are aware of issues affecting the Spectrum TV app along with video issues affecting New York and Maine," the company said. "Technicians are working to restore services as quickly as possible."
The service was interrupted on a day that had many Americans glued to their screens, even more than usual, because of the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
Other Spectrum customers, in tweets of their own, were steaming over the extent of the outage. "Same issues in Florida," one wrote. Others checked in from Kentucky and Ohio, saying they too had lost service.
A customer in Wesley Chapel, Fla., wrote: "An important night in History on TV and GUESS WHAT (?) #spectrumoutage. States it will be fixed by 9AM, wow. Hope they discount our bill by 12 hours."
From Colonie, N.Y., a Spectrum customer also lamented the timing of the service collapse.
Really, @Ask_Spectrum? An outage across all of New York? Now? Tonight of all nights? #spectrumoutage #spectrumdown— CJLais (@CJLais) January 21, 2021
The Eagle has a request in with a Spectrum media contact for information on how long the service will remain interrupted.