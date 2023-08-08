Pittsfield's Spirit Halloween will open Wednesday at 11 a.m., kicking off Halloween season in the Berkshires

PITTSFIELD — Revelers in the year's most frightening holiday will have their chance to start preparing for it on Wednesday, as Spirit Halloween's Pittsfield location will open at 11 a.m.
The store, located at 457 Dalton Ave., passed the last of its necessary inspections on Tuesday and will begin offering customers a place to purchase wigs, masks and Halloween merchandise of all shapes and sizes. The Halloween retailer provides costumes in pop-up locations around the country.
The store will be open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, said Michael Wright, seasonal district sales manager for Spirit Halloween. Wright said the Halloween shop will likely extend its hours as the day itself gets closer.
Wright said the shop will be hiring between 15 and 20 sales associates to staff the location for the season. Those interested can find more information at www.work4spirit.com.