SPRINGFIELD — The Diocese of Springfield will work to resolve sexual abuse complaints in a more timely fashion, and is restructuring its internal review board, according to a report that was released Wednesday.
The final report from the Independent Task Force on the Response to Sexual Abuse within the Diocese of Springfield contains several more recommendations for Bishop William D. Byrne.
They include:
• Acknowledging the trauma of sexual abuse on members of the community and ensuring the allocation of resources needed to promote healing of survivors and the faith community.
• Ensuring a transparent system of protocols and procedures that guarantee respect and due process for all involved.
• Ensuring that the local church leadership is held responsible and accountable for failing to protect children and other vulnerable persons.
• Holding those who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse responsible and accountable.
• Establishing programs designed to prevent sexual abuse of anyone in the faith community.
“Over the past 20 months, we worked diligently to meet the goal of providing the diocese with the roadmap to improving every aspect of its dealings with survivors of abuse and to make sure it is doing the best it can in assuring safe environments," said Irene Woods, co-chair of the task force and founding executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and North Quabbin, in a news release.
"Bishop Byrne’s enthusiastic acceptance of the plan gives us confidence that our efforts including the voices of survivors, the clergy and the broader Catholic community will be heeded."
The task force was created in May 2020 to help the diocese improve its handling of clergy abuse allegations.
A month after he commissioned the task force, former Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski acknowledged that the diocese had mishandled a complaint of sexual assault and violence lodged by a former altar boy against one of the longest serving bishops in the diocese’s history, Christopher J. Weldon.
"I am uniquely aware that despite past efforts, our diocese has not always provided a meaningful nor pastoral response to victims of abuse," Rozanski said in a statement shortly before creating the task force last year, several months before leaving to become archbishop of St. Louis.
"We owe all who we have failed to protect in the past a meaningful and transparent response to their important voice," Rozanski said. "We want to provide them with continuing support and healing while ensuring there is full accountability for any abuse."
Though the task force was initially led by retired Judge Daniel Ford of Pittsfield, he stepped away from the panel in early June. Ford said he left because of a perceived conflict of interest due to his work with the law firm Egan Flanagan & Cohen, which represents the diocese.
Since June, the group has been led by Irene Woods and Orlando Isaza.
Woods is founding executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and North Quabbin. Isaza is a former program officer at the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts.
Last fall, Ford appealed to the public to help the task force by completing a survey.
At the time, Ford listed these as among his group’s priorities: “acknowledging the trauma of sexual abuse on members of our community … ensuring the allocation of resources needed to promote healing of survivors … responding to all allegations of sexual abuse in our church community in a timely, compassionate and fair way … [and] ensuring the diocese has a transparent system of protocols and procedures that guarantee respect and due process for all involved.”
Ford also said the group’s eventual recommendations would ensure “that local church leadership is held responsible and accountable for failing to protect children and other vulnerable persons.”
Further, he said the task force would press to hold “those who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse responsible and accountable.”
To read the full report, visit diospringfield.org.
This story will be updated.