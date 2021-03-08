STOCKBRIDGE — Two Springfield men suffered minor injuries early Monday after the truck they were riding in flipped over twice on Prospect Hill Road.
Driver Mickel A. Melendez, 27, and Ismael Figueroa, 26, were transported to Berkshire Medical Center by Lee Ambulance for treatment of their injuries, said Police Chief Darrell Fennelly.
The men were heading east toward downtown Stockbridge in the vicinity of 20 Prospect Hill Road, near the Oronoque condominiums, in a Freightliner truck owned by Nelson Tree Service about 7:42 a.m. when the driver left the south side of the roadway and yanked the steering wheel to regain control, according to the police report.
The vehicle, which was towing a wood chipper, flipped onto its passenger side, skidded across the road to the northbound lane and hit a tree, causing it to roll over a second time, the report said. The truck and the attached wood chipper ended upside down, facing westbound.
Melendez was cited for speeding in a 35 mph zone and failure to stay within marked lanes, the chief said.
R.W.’s Towing of Lee brought in two crane-mounted trucks to remove the wreckage.
Stockbridge Police Officers Michael Bourisk and Travis Derby handled the investigation. The Stockbridge Fire Department assisted at the scene and the town’s Highway Department supplied signage to close the road, which reopened about two hours later.