PITTSFIELD — More than a week after the deadline to evict homeless people from Springside Park, city leaders say they stand opposed to dismantling a homeless encampment there.
Mayor Linda Tyer told the City Council on Tuesday said the situation presents a "very difficult dilemma," and that case workers continue to "engage" those at the park with hopes they move to the city's winter shelter or accept "housing options" made available by Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority.
She said her administration would not “force anybody into the shelter, we’re not forcing anyone into housing that they don't want to take advantage of.”
“I guess what we then have to accept is that people will stay outside in the cold and that they are taking risks with their own safety by doing that,” Tyer said. “As a person who cares about people I’m very concerned about that. At the same time, I'm not going to forcibly remove anybody from any location or forcibly put anybody in any location they don't want to be, or arrest anybody or criminalize the situation.”
Councilors agreed, and on Tuesday unanimously passed a measure challenging the Parks Commission's recent decision to disallow people from camping at Springside Park through the winter months.
“Where you gonna push those ... up to 15 homeless people in Springside Park? What park are you gonna push them to?” asked Councilor Anthony Maffuccio. “I’m challenging any law or request to remove any homeless person from anywhere's, and I ask the support of my councilors.”
With winter drawing near, officials say they worry about the safety of those encamped at the park, who councilors said are reluctant to go to the winter shelter at the former St. Joseph Central High School, where Tyer said about 20 of 50 beds are available on any given night.
Councilor Helen Moon, whose ward includes the Springside Park, said people have the right to make their own decisions about whether to seek shelter.
“They have the right to self determination, and there are a host of reasons why people choose not to go to the shelter,” she said.
Vice President Pete White said he also did not want to criminalize homelessness. He said city parks, however, were not “set up to be places for people to live,” and voiced concern about the arrival of cold winter weather. People also have reportedly been sheltering in Clapp and Burbank parks.
White said the city must stay focused on solving the city’s housing woes, drawing a connection to the national housing crisis.
“This country needs to find a solution for homelessness, not just Pittsfield, because I don’t think there is a town or city of our size that you could look at that are not struggling with these same issues,” he said.
He indicated the city had set the Dec. 1 deadline to send a message.
“They’re really doing this to put pressure on the people who are holdouts in the park to take other options that are being made available," he said.
The council also voted unanimously to refer to state and local agencies a petition asking for an investigation into allegations raised by Maffuccio "concerning abuse and human rights violations" at the city’s homeless shelter.
Maffuccio referenced a recent WAMC report in which those experiencing homelessness cite negative experiences they had at the shelter as a reason they prefer to remain in the park.
He also referenced statements made by city resdient Ed Carmel, who on Tuesday was appointed to Tyer’s revamped Homelessness Advisory Committee. During the public comment portion of the meeting, Carmel said the shelter is uncleanly and was serving “grossly” out-of-date food.
A representative of the agency that operates the shelter said he had not heard about the allegations raised Tuesday's council meeting, including Maffuccio’s claim that a young woman staying at the shelter told him she was improperly propositioned by a staff member in exchange for money.
Jay Sacchetti, vice president for ServiceNet, said no formal complaint had been lodged with the agency, and internal efforts to investigate the claim were hindered because neither Maffuccio nor the shelter guest would provide information about the alleged proposition. A Pittsfield police spokesman said no report had been filed.
The council’s discussion prompted a Wednesday morning staff meeting, Sacchetti said.
“We sat down and we tried to look at what the allegations he was making [were] and tried to determine if it was anything that occurred that had come to our attention … and we’re kind of at a loss,” he said. “We don’t have any incident report of anybody making a complaint, and nothing’s specific, so it’s hard to address something [where] we don’t know who’s making the allegation, and we don’t know what staff they’re talking about.”
The petition approved by the council seeks an investigation into the allegation by the Pittsfield Police Department, the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, the city’s Public Health Department and the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
Sacchetti said the winter shelter has served 70 separate people since opening in early November. He said staff has been working hard to create a safe environment amid the pandemic, and that he feared the allegations may dissuade women from leaving unsafe situations and seeking temporary safe shelter there.
But with beds going unfilled at the shelter, there's reason why people are choosing to rough it, Councilor Kevin Morandi said.
“Yeah, there is beds available, but they don’t want to be at that shelter, with ServiceNet running that shelter," he said. "We’ve heard that loud and clear tonight.”
Like it or not, the shelter is licensed by the state and is the city’s provider of shelter services, said Councilor Earl Persip III. Persip said worked with ServiceNet for about a decade when he managed day-to-day operations at the Berkshire Family YMCA.
“There’s been dedicated, good employees at ServiceNet,” he said. “They help people pay their rent, they help people buy groceries, they help people stay in their homes. They do so much more than just our shelter, and it makes me cringe every time someone takes one bad employee, one example, and we beat ServiceNet up.”
Moon said she appreciated Persip’s point, but “when we do hear so many concerns” it’s imperative to get to the bottom of them and ensure “all appropriate measures are being taken.”
“It’s not about bashing ServiceNet," she said, "but about really trying to address concerns that are being raised in the community while we’re also trying to address the areas of homelessness and housing insecurity in the city of Pittsfield.”