PITTSFIELD — From afar, the item looked like a plastic bag filled with trash. But the contents were actually dangerous — a bunch of hypodermic needles.
A member of the Friends of Springside Park picked up the bag during the group's annual fall cleanup on Oct. 9 and received a puncture wound to the hand. The injury wasn't serious, but the person was treated at Berkshire Medical Center, according to Friends of Springside Park President Bernie Mack.
Friends of Springside Park is considering suspending its annual park cleanups in the spring and fall. Mack said the Friends of Springside Park has yet to speak with city officials formally about the matter.
James McGrath, Pittsfield's park and open space manager, said city officials haven't decided whether to suspend cleanups at Springside Park, but the city is drafting safety protocols for park cleanups. No cleanups are scheduled for the remainder of year.
Groups like the Friends of Springside Park follow their own safety protocols for park cleanups, McGrath said. Now, city officials are compiling uniform safety requirements for volunteer groups. The requirements could be unveiled as early as the next Parks Commission meeting on Nov. 16, McGrath said.
McGrath said the injured volunteer underwent a "battery of tests and immunizations" after being pricked with the needle, since used needles can carry diseases. City officials were notified of the incident the day it happened.
"It was an unfortunate incident; one we take with great seriousness," McGrath said. "We want to have these new protocols in place. ... We want to keep volunteer groups in our parks, but more importantly to keep them safe."
The bag the volunteer picked up contained numerous hypodermic needles, according to Mack. It was found near an abandoned campsite located in the woods above the former youth baseball field at Springside Park.
"It's not the first time we've found needles, but it's the first time they were concealed inside a bag," Mack said. "At this particular site, there were about 50 needles on the ground about 30 feet from the abandoned campsite."