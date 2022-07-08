<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Night shift workers in Pittsfield nursing home unit say there aren’t enough of them, even though their numbers are legal

nurses at nurses station in springside

Staff members sit at the central nurse’s station in the locked wing, meant for residents with memory issues like dementia, at Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Pittsfield.
Modal

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all