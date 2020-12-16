BENNINGTON, Vt. — The volunteers had their reasons — to be role models for a medical practice that could turn the tide on the pandemic.
“This is so exciting,” said Dr. Ann Marie Swann, one of the first two people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. “I hope many people get vaccinated, so we can have herd immunity, keep ourselves and our families safe, and eventually begin to socialize in groups and travel again.”
Swann's remarks, shared by the medical center, come as hospitals across the country begin to vaccinate their workers against COVID-19, using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Also getting a shot Wednesday at the medical center was Patricia Johnson, a nurse in the Emergency Department. Like Swann, Johnson volunteered to be among the first to receive the vaccine. They joined 43 others in being the first in the Vermont region to be vaccinated. Another 30 were to receive the vaccine Wednesday night, the medical center said.
“I trust in science, and I want to lead by example to help strengthen the overall health of my community," Johnson said after receiving the vaccination. She said she hopes public misgivings about the vaccine can be overcome. "Clear, transparent communication and collaborative engagement can help overcome vaccine hesitancy.”
The medical center says it has been planning the vaccination rollout for weeks. One of those to receive the new vaccine was Dr. Trey Dobson, the center's chief medical officer. “Although quantities are initially limited, we are working according to the state’s recommendations to get the vaccine to everyone as additional doses arrive," Dobson said.
For information about the vaccine, visit svhealthcare.org.
The center plans to offer the vaccine first to healthcare workers who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients and to adults in long-term care settings. After that, recipients will include first responders, essential workers, adults with high-risk medical conditions and adults over the age of 65, it said.