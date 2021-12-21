PITTSFIELD — Ongoing staffing issues and an increase in COVID-related services caused Walgreens to close its pharmacy at 163 South St. on Monday, the company said Tuesday.
A spokesman for Walgreens referred to the closure as a "difficult decision," but said it was done "to best meet the needs of our patients and ensure we have adequate staffing at other locations."
Prescription files automatically will transfer to other nearby Walgreens outlets in the Berkshires, according to company spokesman Fraser Engerman. Walgreens operates eight other pharmacies in the Berkshires, including three more in Pittsfield. Walgreens' nearest location to South Street is at 501 North St. The two other Pittsfield pharmacies are in the Allendale Shopping Center, at 37 Cheshire Road, and at 180 Elm St.
"Customers do not need to take any action," Engerman stated in an email. "The transfer is automatic and our teams at those stores look forward to serving them."
Pharmacy patients will receive a letter in the mail providing more information about their prescription records, according to Engerman.
Walgreens' five other Berkshire County pharmacies are located in Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Williamstown. When asked if Walgreens is planning to close any other Berkshire pharmacies, Engerman wrote that there was nothing more to announce.
Nationally, labor shortages at Walgreens have caused the pharmacy chain to make service cutbacks that have limited the hours that some of their pharmacies can operate, according to The Washington Post.
It recently took a Hinsdale resident and her husband three trips to the Walgreens on Elm Street before they could receive their COVID-booster shots. The pharmacy was closed the first two times the couple had scheduled appointments. They received their booster shots on the third try, but after waiting in line for two hours with several people hoping to get their prescriptions filled.
Several Berkshire residents have posted comments on various social media platforms about similar experiences.