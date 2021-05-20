PITTSFIELD — Props tossed, rather than handed, from the hands of one student actor to another. Actors projecting emotion through their eyes, and singing through their masks.
That’s what audiences will see at the Pittsfield High School's Proteus Theatre production of "Into the Woods," which is being staged live outdoors this weekend in pandemic-compliant conditions in the school’s courtyard. A limited number of tickets are available to the public for the performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“It's definitely been an adventure,” said PHS theater teacher Kyla Blocker. “There were a lot of things that we had to plan and figure out differently.”
Logistically, that means the student actors in the PHS production of Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-award winning musical will have 6 feet of distance between them. They’ll be wearing masks — so too will the audience — and will be performing not within the confines of a traditionally built set, but outdoors.
It’s fitting in a way, said Blocker, for a fable that is set largely in nature. But she said reaching this point required a great deal of creativity and dedication on the part of her students, who have been rehearsing diligently since March.
It’s a welcome development for students that hints at something akin to normalcy, she said. Months earlier, in the fall, when COVID-19 was surging locally and students were learning all online, the autumn production of "Macbeth" was virtual, with students acting before their own individual cameras; a less-than-perfect proxy.
“For anyone who does theater, live performances are our lifeblood,” Blocker said. “As we all know, so many theaters, both school and professional, all had to close, and losing that had a really big effect on the people involved.”
So come February, there was support among school staff and students to push toward a live production, adding back into the mix the primary element that distinguishes theater from, say, movies or television — the live audience.
"Theater is a unique art form,” Blocker said. “It’s about the connection between what is going on onstage and the audience. There’s an energy exchange that happens.”
Beyond the connection with the audience, the play is reconnecting students with their peers and their school, to which they returned in-person full time just this week. The past 14 months, said Blocker, has been extremely difficult for students.
Tessa Hanson, a sophomore who plays Cinderella's prince, said in-person theater is "way better" than the Zoom production last fall, which she described as "mock theater."
"Theater is getting up and doing it," she said, "and not just saying it with emotion."
Junior Liam Chalfonte, who plays the baker, also welcomed the change.
"It's nice to finally be able to interact with everyone," he said. "It's just a liberating feeling."
The production was made possible by 20 student actors and a five-student technical crew, which included a costume designer, choreographer and assistant musical director.
Blocker recalled the excitement of watching the team come together in the early stages of planning and rehearsals.
“To see them kind of come back to life in a way, there’s no words for it,” she said. “It’s been really incredible.”
Pittsfield High School freshman Brooke Tripicco contributed to this story.