Starbucks is providing free coffee to first responders and health care workers through the end of December as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the country.
The Seattle-based company announced recently that any customer who identifies as a front-line worker in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic will receiver a free tall brewed coffee, iced or hot.
Starbucks has several local locations, including 555 Hubbard Ave. and inside Market 32 at Berkshire Crossing in Pittsfield, and inside Target in Lanesborough.
"Our hope with this is to reignite the movement of gratitude and to show those on the frontline how much they are appreciated," Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president of global social impact, said in an interview with USA TODAY. "For us, we believe that one way we can do this is by offering a free cup of coffee."
Starbucks offered a free cup to those working on the frontline at the beginning of the pandemic and served more than 2 million free cups between March and the end of May, according to the company.
"Hopefully other brands will join us in thinking about how can they use their platform to again show support," Tenpenny said. "Little deposits in morale can really go a long way, just so that they feel the support from our community."