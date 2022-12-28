Start the new year off right with one of these 6 First Day hikes in the Berkshires

Start your new year off right with one of these local First Day hikes, held on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Mount Greylock State Reservation is offering an easy-to-moderate hike on the Bradley Farm Trail, with an outing at 9:30 a.m. for the early birds and another at 12:30 p.m., recommended for ages 7 and up. Hikers meet at the Visitor Center, 30 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough. If you want to attend, register at mass.gov/doc/mt-greylock-first-day-hike/download. (For a list of all Massachusetts DCR First Day hikes, visit mass.gov/info-details/dcr-first-day-hikes.)

The Western Mass Hilltown Hikers are hiking to Sanderson Brook Falls at the Chester Blandford State Forest, rain or shine, beginning at 10 a.m. They advise you to be prepared for ice, snow and mud and to bring a walking stick or crampons if conditions merit them. Parking is across from Bannish Lumber, Route 20, Chester. Register to join them at westernmasshilltownhikers.com/event/first-day-hike.

Take a First Day Winter wildlife tracking and tree identification snowshoe trek at Notchview with Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center's Aimee Gelinas, from 1 to 3 p.m. $30 includes snowshoe rental; arrive 30 minutes early to receive snowshoes. Registration required: thetrustees.org.

Join a ranger for a guided bird walk through the trails of Bartholomew’s Cobble, 105 Weatogue Road, Sheffield, from 1 to 2 p.m. All birding levels welcome! Bring your own binoculars. Registration is $10, thetrustees.org.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will be offering First Day hikes at 86 different locations Sunday. Join them at Taconic State Park, 253 NY-344, Copake Falls, N.Y., for a 3-mile round trip hike to Bash Bish Falls from the Copake Falls Park Office at 1 p.m., to be followed by cocoa and a bonfire! For more information, visit parks.ny.gov.

Green Mountain Club Bennington will be taking their traditional New Year's Day hike (or ski or snowshoe) along the Bolles Brook in the Glastenbury wilderness. Meet at 1 p.m. at the Bennington Recreation Center. RSVP with at meetup.com/benningtongmc/events/290438043.