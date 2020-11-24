SHEFFIELD — One of South County’s first marijuana dispensaries now has state approval for a second grow location that will include an outdoor farm and more greenhouses.
The Pass, which, in July opened, off Route 7 near the Great Barrington town line, will add a 43,000-square-foot grow site in Ashley Falls to increase supply for its retail and wholesale operations, the company announced Tuesday.
It sells a range of products from its own cultivation, as well as from other growers, but it wants to fill most of its demand from its own operation, said Ally Brown, marketing manager.
With business brisk, more local cultivation increasingly is important for the locally owned company.
“Our products are selling out pretty fast,” CEO and co-founder Christopher Weld said in a statement. “There are significant gaps in the cannabis supply chain, and our expanded capacity will help create infrastructure to meet existing and expected demand.”
Heavy regulations and extensive product testing, as well as inundated testing labs and COVID-related staffing shortages in labs, have created delays that can cause lags for the industry, according to Ian Collins, the company's assistant wholesale director.
At the new outdoor location, 2,700 plants will be cultivated during the growing season, and 2,400 plants will grow year-round in five greenhouses.
The outdoor farm will be the third in South County approved by the state Cannabis Control Commission.
As the industry blossoms in Berkshire County since legalization of recreational marijuana statewide, out-of-state shoppers have flocked to outlets and sent revenue streaming into state and town coffers.
It has been no different for The Pass, which also has a solid local clientele, Brown said.
She added that in addition to shoppers from bordering New York state and Connecticut, the shop has seen a flood of New Jersey residents.
And the town has seen some results.
Sheffield received its first payment from the company, of about $55,000, last month, according to town Tax Collector Alicia Dulin.
At its current, modern barn-style retail location, The Pass also has an adjacent indoor growing facility, an outdoor greenhouse, and a manufacturing lab to make edibles and other products.
It took the company three years to gain approvals before opening.