Berkshires towns reap more than $3 million to fix battered roads

Driving along East Windsor Road in Peru, your car can feel like each wheel is attached to a pogo stick.

The town has for years wanted to fix this battered road, a key connector to Windsor and Route 9, but has struggled to come up with enough money through the trickle of road money it gets yearly from the state.

Help arrived Wednesday with a $927,000 grant from a new Massachusetts program to invest in rural and economically distressed communities. Becket, Hancock and New Marlborough also received money from the Community One Stop for Growth program — more than $3 million in all for small Berkshires towns.

Here’s how the money will be used:

Becket: McNerney Road repairs ($1 million)

Where: McNerney Road serves as a connector between Route 8 to the south and the town of Washington to the north.

What: Work will include “full-depth reclamation,” widening, and the addition of shoulders for safer bike travel.

Why: The road serves as an alternate route north to Washington and Dalton as well as Pittsfield. Officials note that it is used by Washington residents and Becket emergency vehicles, as it provides the most direct route to the western portion of Washington. The road is narrow and the pavement is in poor condition, slowing travel and emergency responses.

Hancock: Paving of Dee, Goodrich Hollow and Tower Mountain roads ($169,000)

Where: These three dirt and gravel roads can only be reached from New York State.

What: This relatively smaller grant will only cover paving. Officials say the town will pay to replace culverts and add gravel before paving.

Why: Paving will make the roads safer to travel and ease snow removal. Officials also note that less gravel will flow into streams. The work is expected to make residential development more attractive, helping Hancock increase its tax base.

New Marlborough: Route 57 rehabilitation ($1 million)

Where: Two miles of Route 57, a key east-west route through the town.

What: A “full-depth reclamation” and rebuilding of just under two miles of road, along with improved culverts and drainage. It adds to earlier work finished in June on a 4.7-mile segment of Route 57 in New Marlborough and Sandisfield.

Why: Because lots of people use it. Route 57 is classified by the state as a “Major Rural Collector roadway.”

Peru: East Windsor Road resurfacing ($927,000)

Where: This road is the primary north-south route between Windsor and Route 143.

What: Three miles of road will be rebuilt, including new culverts.

Why: Broken pavement and bad drainage make travel hazardous during storms, especially in winter. The conditions slow emergency vehicles.

In all, the state this week announced road project awards of $9.8 million. The Community One Stop for Growth program was launched in January to simplify how towns go about applying for help.