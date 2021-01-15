WILLIAMSTOWN — The intersection known as Five Corners might soon have no corners.
The state Department of Transportation is considering installing a roundabout of the intersection of Route 7 and 43, also known as the intersection at Five Corners.
A traffic roundabout at the crossroads in South Williamstown, which currently relies on stop signs and caution lights for traffic control, could reduce the number of serious accidents at the site by nearly 90 percent, according to the DOT.
Town Manager Jason Hoch, who will have very little to do with the state project, noted the intersection has been the site of numerous accidents and several fatalities.
“It’s a challenging intersection with the geometry, the speeds and everything else,” he said. “I totally understand their interest in putting something else there. And roundabouts are really quite good at improving safety and traffic flow.”
The state is seeking comment from the public in an online presentation about the project. There is no mention of the estimated cost or timeline of the project.
“From an aesthetic point of view, a roundabout has got to be more attractive than a slab of asphalt and a bunch of traffic signs,” Hoch said.
According to information provided in the online presentation, between 2013 and 2017, there were 20 traffic accidents yielding three injuries and one fatality. Four of them were head-on impacts.
The presentation notes that southbound Route 7 approaching the intersection is a steep downhill run, leading to increased speeds and limited stopping sight distance, especially in wet or icy conditions.
The right-turn lanes encourage turning at higher speeds, and larger trucks find it challenging to make left hand turns from any direction because of the traffic islands and geometry of the turn lanes, according to the presentation. Sightlines are somewhat limited while stopped at the stop signs on Route 43.
Data used in the presentation visualizes the 32 potential vehicle-to-vehicle “conflict points” where accidents are likely to occur in the existing intersection. It also shows that with a roundabout, there are only eight potential vehicle-to-vehicle conflict points.
Pedestrian-to-vehicle conflict points would be reduced from 16 in the existing intersection to eight with a traffic roundabout.
The presentation notes that a roundabout would reduce crash severity, allow safer merges and provide more time for drivers to detect and correct mistakes and detect mistakes by others due to slower speeds.
Using traffic data, designers estimate the number of overall crashes at Five Corners is likely to decrease by about 71 percent with a roundabout, while fatal and serious injury crashes would likely decrease by about 87 percent.
The roundabout would result in reduced speeds at each approach to the intersection, and provide improved access for trucks through the installation of truck aprons.
In other South Williamstown news, Frank Lewis, owner of the property that includes a playground, farm house, barn, farmland and The Store at Five Corners, has put the entire parcel up for sale with an asking price of $5 million. The store has been closed since July due to the pandemic.