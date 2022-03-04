WESTWOOD — The pain at the gas pump has continued this week, as the average prices in Berkshire County and Massachusetts have jumped more than 20 cents during the past five days, according to AAA Northeast.
The average price in Massachusetts was $3.86 per gallon Friday, a penny higher than the average price in Berkshire County. In the Berkshires, that is an increase of 25 cents from the average price of $3.60 on Monday, and in Massachusetts, it's a 24-cent increase from the average price of $3.62 on Monday.
The five-day increase in the average gas price in Berkshire County is 3 cents higher than the 22-cent rise recorded from the end of January to the beginning of March. The average state price is 45 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.20 higher than on this day in 2021.
The average state price is at its highest since October 2012, after undergoing its biggest one-week jump since September 2017.
The only good news for Berkshire motorists is that the county's average price no longer is the highest in Western Massachusetts — it's a penny lower than in Franklin County.
The national average also skyrocketed, jumping 22 cents since Monday, to $3.83. That price is 41 cents higher than a month ago and $1.09 more than at this time last year.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the culprit, according to AAA Northeast.
“The price of crude oil started today over $111 per barrel due to the invasion of Ukraine, and will likely increase with continuing conflict,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “Improving weather will lead to more driving, increased gasoline demand, and higher prices. Pain at the pump could continue for weeks or months to come.”