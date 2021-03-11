STOW — Drought conditions and unpredictable winds make out-of-control brush fires more likely, and more dangerous, according to a warning issued by state fire safety officials.
“Early spring is often when firefighters in New England are busy fighting brush fires,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “As the season changes, the winds can be strong and unpredictable. Please conduct open burning safely and watch the wind. Have a permit and be ready to shut it down quickly if the weather changes.”
Low humidity, combined with dry, hot and windy conditions, make it perfect for brush fires to start and to get out of control, and harder for firefighters to contain.
In 2020, Massachusetts fire departments reported 5,846 natural vegetation fires, which caused two civilian injuries, 19 firefighter injuries, and an estimated dollar loss of $217,409 — a 96 percent increase from the 2,978 incidents reported in 2019.
There have been a lot of brush fires since the warm weather moved in. Please be careful. If you're doing some open burning, this quick video will remind you how to do it safely. Start with a permit! https://t.co/myF5zCK6jt— MA DFS (@MassDFS) March 11, 2021
Open-burning season, in communities where allowed, ends May 1. A permit is required from the local fire warden, usually the local fire chief. Burning can take place only when air quality and fire conditions are acceptable.
“Weather conditions change rapidly, so watch the wind and be prepared to extinguish your brush pile. A sudden wind change is how most open burning fires get out of control,” Ostroskey said.