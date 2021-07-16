PITTSFIELD — Summer camps in western Massachusetts that curtailed operations through the pandemic are getting financial help from Boston.

State Sen. Adam G. Hinds, D-Pittsfield, said Friday that camps in his district will together receive nearly $700,000. The money is included in the state’s $1.1 billion supplemental budget for the fiscal year that just ended.

Hinds said camps “play a vital role for childcare, mental health, and education during the summer months for families.”

Matt Scholl, executive director for the Berkshire Outdoor Center, said the grants will help camps to reopen, “which so far has been a heartwarming return to normalcy.”

Camps in Berkshire County receiving money include:

• Camp Greylock in Becket, $45,000

• Camp Watitoh in Becket, $45,000

• Two State YMCA-Camp Becket in Becket, $45,000

• Two State YMCA-Chimney Corners Camp in Becket, $45,000

• Holy Cross Camp in Dalton, $3,796.50

• The Berkshire Soccer Academy for Girls in East Otis, $35,076.50

• Camp Romaca in Hinsdale, $45,000

• Lee Youth Association Summer Camp in Lee, $15,000

• Belvoir Terrace in Lenox, $45,000

• Camp Mah-Kee-Nac in Lenox, $45,000

• YMCA Camp Hi-Rock in Mount Washington, $45,000

• Camp Lenox in Otis, $45,000

• Camp Danbee in Peru, $45,000

• Camp Winadu in Pittsfield, $45,000

In Hampshire County, Camp Howe in Goshen will receive $45,000; in Franklin County, the Red Gate Farm Education Center in Ashfield will receive $10,000 and Young People's Camp 1, 2, 3 in Rowe will get $44,072.48.

“Camps faced significant challenges over the past year due to restrictions from the pandemic," Hinds said. "These funds are critical moving forward as camps reopen and welcome children back.”