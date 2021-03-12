MOUNT WASHINGTON — The Baker-Polito administration is supporting a plan to remove the 90-year-old Becker Pond Dam, to improve the ecosystem and protect the public from a possible collapse.
As the deteriorating dam is an ongoing "Priority Project" through the Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Ecological Restoration, $15,000 was issued for permitting. The dam at the Schenob Brook is within a remote area of the 1,643-acre Mount Plantain Preserve, which is owned by The Nature Conservancy, an international nonprofit.
"This project will improve riverine processes within an ecologically sensitive area, open approximately 0.75 miles of additional habitat for brook trout and other aquatic species, and improve climate resiliency," said a release from the Department of Fish and Game. "It will also eliminate a public safety hazard by removing aging and hazardous infrastructure."
Town Select Board Chairman Brian Tobin said that residents and town officials have been concerned about the dam's removal disrupting the ecosystem that developed after it was built in 1931, and have asked that the state not waive an environmental impact study before any work to the dam has begun. He said some residents do not want that ecosystem disturbed.
Yet, Tobin says the damn could imperil people. He said a Southern Berkshire stretch of the Appalachian Trail runs along the creek bed.
"If you're a hiker on the Appalachian Trail downstream and you're coming up, and that dam were to collapse, a sudden deluge down that ravine could be catastrophic," he said.
A retaining wall there already has pulled away from the foundation, for instance.
The grant is part of $285,000 released for seven river and wetland restoration projects statewide that will restore healthy habitat while helping to prevent storm damage, address aging infrastructure, and increase opportunities for outdoor recreation. Some of the money will go toward teaching local road superintendents how to replace culverts, help towns pay for those efforts.
“Ecological restoration projects are an important part of our Administration’s efforts to build a Commonwealth that is resilient to the growing impacts of climate change,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release.
Some of these Priority Projects in this round of grants include cranberry bog and wetland restorations.
Beginning in 2018, the dam removal was scheduled to begin in fall 2019, at an estimated cost of $99,640, and with a plan to later build a hiking trail in its place.
Removing the dam would support more fishing, hiking and hunting at the area, according to the conservancy.