BECKET — The state Department of Fire Services confirmed Wednesday that there were problems with a fire-suppression system at Jacob's Pillow, where a fast-moving blaze Tuesday morning destroyed one of the venue's two indoor stages.
A cause has not been determined, and the fire is being investigated by the Becket fire and police departments and State Police assigned to the state Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire started about 6:50 a.m., in the Doris Duke Theatre. Initially, none of the hydrants worked, according to Becket Fire Chief Paul Mikaniewicz, and crews began by shuttling water.
An underground pump that pushes water from a small pond to the Pillow’s hydrants and sprinklers had failed, and so crews drafted water directly from the pond, said Mark Hanford, a retired Becket firefighter and former fire chief.
An insurance company is investigating "issues with the fire suppression system," the news release from the Department of Fire Services stated.
As many as 30 firefighters worked at the peak of the blaze. No one was injured, but the Doris Duke Theatre, which opened in 1990, is a total loss.