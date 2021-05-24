NORTH ADAMS — The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire early Sunday that forced a North Adams family to evacuate the building.
Firefighters received a call to Tyler Street just before 4 a.m. Sunday and found fire on the porch of the house. The flames then progressed through the first and second floor.
Though there was little structural damage, according to North Adams Fire Chief Brent Lefebvre, there was significant internal damage, largely in the living room and stairwell.
"There is extensive smoke and water damage to the entire house," he told The Eagle. "It will need to be completely gutted and remodeled."
Firefighters evacuated the family from the premises. The adults suffered some injuries during the fire, including second-degree burns to the father's hands, said Lefebvre, and the entire family was taken to the hospital as a precaution. All family members were released later Sunday.
The North Adams Fire Department did not know the cause, but Lefebvre said he expects a report about the state's investigation by the end of the week.